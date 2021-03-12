OPPO Reno 5 Unboxing and Camera Review

We finally get our hands with the OPPO Reno 5!

OPPO Reno 5 has been announced last December 2020 and started to roll its availability in the market since January 2021. Reno 5 just came out in the Philippines in February and has been widely promoted by the brand in the country since then.

What we have here in our review channel is the 4G version that costs P18,990. The 5G variant priced at P23,499 with different processor configuration (Snapdragon 765G and 65W Flash Charge support).

OPPO Reno 5 4G is equipped with Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 GPU with 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 64MP Quad AI Camera. OPPO Reno 5 also feature a 6.4″ inches screen display with 90Hz refresh rate and a huge battery capacity of 4310mAh with 50W VOOC Flash Charge support.

Below is the unboxing and camera test video of OPP Reno 5.

Below are the sample photos and raw images we shoot with its camera.

Close Up Shots

Macro Shots

Low Light Photo

Night Mode

Expert Mode

Normal Daylight Photo

Wide Angle

Selfie Photo

Portrait Selfie

Why you should buy this phone?

OPPO Reno 5 is one of the best looking, stylish and minimalist smartphone in midrange category when it comes to design. Its camera is one of the best performing camera compare to the phones we’ve tested in our channel. It produces rich, colorful and detailed images. The videos are so clear, smooth and high quality. It can shoot videos up to 4K quality and can record 1080P videos at 30fps and 60fps.

Selfie photos are amazing, the AI beauty will enhance your look — but the enhancements still look natural.

The 90Hz screen refresh rate makes everything flawless and fluid. The battery is large enough and can stay up to 24 hours in normal use. The flash charging capability is a big plus, it charges from 0 to 100 percent in more or less 60 minutes.

In gaming department, this device supports HD graphics in popular gaming apps such as Mobile Legends, PUBG and Call Of Duty. It can also run Genshin Impact smoothly in low graphics settings.

Over-all, this device can perform all the tasks and it has everything what you are looking for a smartphone. It’s a bit pricey but you are paying for value and performance with OPPO Reno 5.

For more mobile phone reviews, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok. Also please subscribe to our YouTube Channel.