Lindsay Joan sing “Nightmare” on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions, Monday, March 15, 2021.

“You have such a huge pop vocals,” said Kelly Clarckson. “Your are amazing when you are hitting the high notes,” said Nick.

Lindsay Joan chooses to join Team nick Jonas. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Lindsay Joan’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice returns tonight for Season 20. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.