Dana Monique vs Devan Blake Jones sings “Stuck with U” on The Voice Season 20 Battles

Dana Monique and Devan Blake Jones from Team Nick sings “Stuck with U” by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande on The Voice Season 20 Battles on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The winner of this battle is Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones is saved by Nick Jonas. Watch their performance on the video below.

What can you say about Dana Monique and Devan Blake Jones’ performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

