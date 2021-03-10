Bradley Sinclair sings “Say You Won’t Let Go” on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions

Bradley Sinclair sings “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

“Your range is serious,” said John Legend. “I love your voice and I love the passion in it,” said Kelly Clarkson.

Bradley Sinclair chooses to join Team Nick Jonas. Watch his performance on the video below.

The Voice returns tonight for Season 20. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.