Avery Roberson sings “If You’re Reading This” on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions

Avery Roberson sings his cover of “If You’re Reading This” by Tim McGraw on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions.

“You sounded beautiful and your tone is incredible,” said Kelly Clarkson. “I turn because heard a beautiful voice, your tone is rich,” said John Legend.

Avery Roberson gets four chair turns from the judges. Watch his performance on the video below.

This performance will be aired in the Night 2 of the Blind Auditions next week. What can you say about Avery Roberson’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice returns tonight for Season 20. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.