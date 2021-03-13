Anna Grace sings “My Future” on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions

Anna Grace sings “My Future” by Billie Eilish on The Voice Season 20 Blind Auditions.

“I love all the nuance that you showed, it was really beautiful,” said John. “I love the song, it was ethereal and I love your voice,” said Kelly.

“Your phenomenal, I love your voice,” said Nick.

Anna Grace gets four chair turns from the judges. Watch her performance on the video below.

This performance will be aired on the third week of the Blinds. What can you say about Anna Grace’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice returns Monday for Season 20. Carson Daly serves as host, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton as judges.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.