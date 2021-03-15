Althea Grace sings “Saturday Morning” on American Idol 2021 Auditions

Althea Grace sings her original song called “Saturday Morning” on American Idol 2021 Audition Part 5, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

“That’s sweet,” said Katy. “I love the tone of your voice,” said Luke. “Your voice cuts through. You just need to be confidence for yourself,” said Lionel.

Althea Grace gets three yeses from the judges and she is going to Hollywood. Watch her performance on the video below.

American Idol is an American singing competition television series created by Simon Fuller. It airs on Fox from 2002 and ended with it 15th season in 2016. The competition is currently airing on ABC with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.

American Idol winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Big Machine Records.