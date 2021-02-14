ZTE Axon 20 5G Unboxing and Review

This is ZTE Axon 20 5G, the world’s first commercial under display selfie camera smartphone!

ZTE has come up with the first technology to fully hide the selfie camera and gave a true full screen display on a smartphone. No notches, no punch hole and no pop-up cam — everything is hidden under the screen.

ZTE Axon 20 is a midrange phone with 5G network speed powered by Snapdragon™ 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with 6.92″ OLED Display, 64MP Quad AI Camera, 32MP Under-Display Front Camera and 4220 mAh Battery Capacity.

Below is our unboxing, review and camera test of the first invisible selfie camera phone.

