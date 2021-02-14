Xiaomi Redmi 9T Unboxing, Review, Specs & Price Philippines

Here is the unboxing, review, gaming graphics and camera test video of the new Xiaomi Redmi 9T!

Redmi 9T is a budget phone equipped with Snapdragon 662 processor, Adreno 610 GPU with 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 48MP Quad AI Camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T also features a large screen display, 18W fast charging support and a huge battery capacity of 6000mAh.

Redmi 9T is now available in the Philippines for the price of Php7,990 for 6GB/128GB and Php6,990 for 4GB/64GB variants.

