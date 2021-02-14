Xiaomi Redmi 9T Gaming Test with Mobile Legends, PUBG and Genshin Impact

Xiaomi Redmi 9T has hit the market earlier this month and many users are asking us to test the performance of this device with Mobile Legends, PUBG and Genshin Impact.

In response to their request, we made video gaming reviews for Xiaomi Redmi 9T. Watch below.

Redmi 9T Gaming Test with Mobile Legends

Redmi 9T Gaming Test with PUBG Mobile

Redmi 9T Gaming Test with Genshin Impact.

Redmi 9T is a budget phone powered by Snapdragon 662 CPU , Adreno 610 GPU with 6GB RAM , 6000mAh Battery and 6.53-inch Screen Display. Xiaomi Redmi 9T is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP7,990 for 6GB/128GB and PHP6,990 for 4GB/64GB variants.

