Xiaomi POCO M3 Unboxing and Review

Here is the unboxing, review and camera test video of the most anticipated budget phone, Xiaomi POCO M3.

The Poco M3 from Xiaomi is a budget phone that features a 48MP camera, huge 6000mAh battery and Snapdragon 662 processor. It is powered by Snapdragon 662 processor, has a large screen display and a huge battery capacity of 6000mAh.

POCO is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP7,990.

Below it our full review video for Xiaomi Poco M3, watch!

