Samsung A72 Price Philippines, Release Date & Specs

Mobile phone maker Samsung is expected to release its new midrange killer, the Samsung A72.

According to reports, Samsung A72 will feature a 64MP main camera lens, a 12MP ultrawide, 5MP depth, and 5MP macro lens with 32MP selfie shooter in a punch-hole design. (New report suggest that it will come with 5-camera setup, adding telephoto unit)

Samsung A72 will have Snapdragon 720G SoC processor paired with 8GB RAM. The screen is rumored to have a huge 6.7″ FullHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED.

It will run in the newest Android version, the Android 11. It will come in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. The battery is 5,000 mAh capacity and will be charged with 25W adapter. Network speed will be 5G but will also have the 4G/LTE variant.

Samsung A72 is said to be priced at around $400 (Php20,000) and will be released soon.

