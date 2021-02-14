Samsung A12 Unboxing, Review, Specs & Price Philippines

Finally Samsung has release their answer to the budget phone battle, it’s the Samsung Galaxy A12!

Samsung A12 is the latest budget phone Galaxy A series. A12 is equipped with Mediatek Helio P35 processor, PowerVR GPU with 6GB RAM, 128GB Internal Storage and 48MP Quad AI Camera.

Samsung A12 also features a large screen display, 15W fast charging support and a huge battery capacity of 5000mAh. Samsung Galaxy A12 is now available in the Philippines for the price of Php9,990.

Here is the quick unboxing and review of the newest budget phone from Samsung, watch below!

For more mobile phone reviews, unboxing and comparison, please subscribe to Zeibiz Youtube Channel.