VIRAL: Rider Billy Jack Sanchez with Girlfriend vs Traffic Enforcer Video

Watch this viral video of a rider, identified by netizens as Billy Jack Sanchez, having heated conversation with traffic enforcers due to “no helmet” traffic violation.

In the video, Billy Jack Sanchez can be seen having argument with traffic enforcers, defending himself from the traffic violation he committed. He said he has no violation because he has a valid license and he is wearing helmet.

However, his back-ride, which is his girlfriend, is not wearing any helmet. Watch the video below.

