WATCH: Justin Dizon “Marumi ka nga pala” comment to Jie-Ann Armero inside PBB House

Justin Dizon of Pinoy Big Brother Connect irks netizens after commenting “Marumi ka nga pala” to fellow housemate Jie-Ann Armero.

In the viral video taken inside the PBB house, Justin Dizon can be seen having conversation with Jie-Ann Armero. Justin says, they were talking about Jie-Ann because she’s not taking a bath.

Justin: Pinag-uusapan ka namin kasi hindi ka naliligo. Jie-Ann: Okay lang. Tubig lang naman ‘yan eh. Justin: Pinaglawayan ko. Jie-Ann: Wala akong pakialam. Sanay na ako sa ganyan. Justin: Really? Sabagay, marumi ka nga pala.

The short footage is now making rounds online and many are appealing to Big Brother to force evict Justin Dizon for discriminating Jie-Ann Armero.

On the other hand, Jie-Ann explained to Big Brother that she is not taking bath regularly due to lack of water in her home in Sarangani. She said that they need to pay for water and only used it for drinking, cooking and washing dishes.

