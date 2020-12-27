WATCH: Justin Dizon Evicted From PBB House

Justin Dizon has been evicted on Pinoy Big Brother House on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Justin Dizon Evicted From PBB House

Justin Dizon ” Courageous Cabalen ng Pampanga” is the latest evicted housemate from Pinoy Big Brother house. The result of the first evection was revealed on Sunday’s PBB episode.

Justin was declared evicted after getting the lowest number of votes from the public. Meanwhile, housemates Aizyl and Mika will continue to stay inside the house.

Pinoy Big Brother airs Monday to Sunday on Kapamilya Channel. Viewers can also catch the show on YouTube and Kumu App.

Photo: ABS-CBN / PBB


