The Voice Results Tonight Live Semifinals, Top 5 Revealed, December 8, 2020 Episode

Who’s eliminated on The Voice tonight? The results are in and the eliminated singers from the Top 9 will be revealed tonight, Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The Voice results tonight, the Top 9 becomes Top 5. Four artists will be in danger of leaving the competition and five will compete on The Voice Finals next week.

The Top 9 facing the elimination tonight are Desz, Cami Clune, Carter Rubin, Ben Adams, Ian Flanagan, Jim Ranger, John Holiday, Tamara Jade and Bailey Rae.

Who do you think will be eliminated and who will move to the TOP 4? Write your prediction on the discussion box below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 5

Desz – Team Kelly

John Holiday – Team Legend

Jim Ranger – Team Blake

Carter Rubin – Team Gwen

Ian Flanagan – Team Blake

ELIMINATED

Cami Clune

Ben Adams

Tamara Jade

Bailey Rae

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton serves as host while Carson Daly serves as host. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c.