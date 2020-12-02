The Voice Results Tonight Live Playoffs, Top 9 Revealed, December 1, 2020 Episode

The Voice Season 19 Live Playoffs results will be reveled tonight, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Last night, the Top 17 performed for America’s vote during the Live Playoffs. Only 9 will move on and will compete for the next round of The Voice competition.

Tonight, The Voice Top 9 artist will be named. The artist with the highest number of votes from the public will advance to the next round of the competition.

One artist from each team advanced based on America’s vote, and each coach got to save one of their own artists. One artist will be selected as wildcard.

Who do you think will make it to the Top 9? Share your predictions on the comment section below.

THE RESULTS

TOP 9

Desz – Team Kelly – America saves

– Team Kelly – America saves Cami Clune – Team Kelly – Coach saves

– Team Kelly – Coach saves Carter Rubin – Team Gwen – America saves

– Team Gwen – America saves Ben Adams – Team Gwen – Coach Saves

– Team Gwen – Coach Saves Ian Flanagan – Team Blake – America Saves

– Team Blake – America Saves Jim Ranger – Team Blake – America Saves

– Team Blake – America Saves John Holiday – Team Legend – America saves

– Team Legend – America saves Tamara Jade – Team Legend – Coach saves

– Team Legend – Coach saves Bailey Rae – Team Legend – Instant Save Winner

ELIMINATED:

Madeline Consoer – Team Kelly

– Team Kelly Joseph Soul – Team Gwen

– Team Gwen Sid Kingsley – Team Blake

– Team Blake Chloe Hagan – Team Legend

– Team Legend Worth the Wait – Team Blake (Lost Instant Save)

– Team Blake (Lost Instant Save) Tanner Gomes – Team Kelly (Lost Instant Save)

– Team Kelly (Lost Instant Save) Payge Turner – Team Gwen (Lost Instant Save)

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.

Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton serves as host while Carson Daly serves as host. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c.