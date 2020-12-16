The Voice Results Tonight Live Finale, Winner Revealed

Who won The Voice 2020 Season 19? The votes are in and grand winner will be revealed at the end of the Grand Finale Results show tonight, Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Last night, the Top 5 finalists including Carter Rubin, Desz, Ian Flanigan, John Holiday and Jim Ranger performed two songs each to earn votes from the public. The remaining Top 5 finalists performs a solo song cover and an original song single.

Tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 19 will be revealed! Who do you think is the winner of The Voice Season 19? Carter Rubin, Desz, Ian Flanigan, John Holiday or Jim Ranger? Comment below!

THE RESULTS

5th Place: John Holiday – Team Legend

4th Place: Desz – Team Kelly

3rd Place: Ian Flanigan – Team Blake

2nd Place: Jim Ranger – Team Blake

THE VOICE SEASON 19 WINNER: Carter Rubin – Team Gwen

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.