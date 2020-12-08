The Voice iTunes Charts & Rankings Top 9 Semifinals Season 19 December 7, 2020

Who’s leading The Voice Apple Music iTunes Charts? Here’s the iTunes charts and ranking results for the Top 9 artists of The Voice December 7, 2020 performance.

The Top 9 artists perform for America’s vote on Monday. Each singer sings a song and a trio performance for “Fan Week” semifinals episode.

UPDATING…

Note: Rankings may change as voting progresses.

The artist landed in Hot 100 chart will have multipliers for the results – the number of their downloads will be multiplied by five.

Who do you will will be saved and who will be eliminated on The Voice elimination tomorrow night? Share your predictions below.

The Voice returns tomorrow for the Top 9 elimination results. Five artist will move on the Finale and the rest will be sent home.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.