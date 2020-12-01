Tamara Jade sings “Crazy” on The Voice Live Playoffs

Tamara Jade sings “Crazy” on The Voice Season 19 Live Playoff on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Watch her performance on the video below.

The Top 17 will perform for America’s vote tonight on the Live Playoffs. Only 9 will move on and will compete for the next round of The Voice competition.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.