LIVESTREAM: Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020 LIVE COVERAGE)

The Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) will begin tonight, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

The 2020 MMA ceremony will take place virtually from December 2 through December 5, 2020 in South Korea, with the main ceremony taking place on December 5 at 19:00.

The event will be the twelfth ceremony in Melon Music Awards’ history. Due to pandemic, it will be held online.

Confirmed performers lineup includes BTS, Young Woong Lim, Young Tak, Day6 (Even of Day), Jang Beom-june, LEENALCHI, Park Moon Chi, Jae-Jae, Gaho, Iz*One, The Boyz, Simon D, Code Kunst, Choi Jong-hoon, Monsta X, Oh My Girl and TXT.

Where to watch: Melon Music Awards 2020 will be broadcast live at 1theK, Daum, Melon, YouTube and Kakao TV. Keep locked on this page, live video coverage will be added below once available.

