John Holiday sings Original Song “Where Do We Go” on The Voice Top 5 Live Finale

John Holiday from Team Legend sings Original Song called “Where Do We Go” on The Voice Season 19 Top 5 Live Finale on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Watch his performance on the video below.

.@JohnHolidayLive is pulling out all the stops for his incredible single "Where Do We Go." 🙌 #VoiceFinale #TeamLegend pic.twitter.com/dq0QQmLX8q — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 15, 2020

The Top 5 finalists will perform for America’s vote tonight during the Finale. The winner of The Voice Season 19 will be announced on Tuesday.

