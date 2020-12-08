Carter Rubin sings “Rainbow Connection” on The Voice Top 9 Live Semifinals

Carter Rubin from Team Gwen sings “Rainbow Connection” on The Voice Season 19 Top 9 Live Semifinals on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Watch his performance on the video below.

The Top 9 will perform for America’s vote tonight. Only 5 will move on and will compete for the Finale of The Voice competition next week.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.