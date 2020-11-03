“Worth The Wait” The Voice Blind Auditions “When I Will Be Loved” Performance Video

Family trio “Worth The Wait” performs “When I Will Be Loved” on The Voice Season 19 Blind Auditions on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Worth The Wait gets four chairs from the judges. Watch their performance on the video below.

They choose to join Team Blake Shelton. What can you say about Worth The Wait’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

