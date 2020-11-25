Cami Clune sings “I Put a Spell on You” on The Voice Knockouts

Cami Clune from Team Legend sings “I Put a Spell on You” on The Voice Season 19 Knockouts on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

“That’s very different,” said Gwen. “That was a well executed performance,” said John.

Kelly steals Cami Clune. Watch her performance on the video below.

What can you say about Cami Clunes’ performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.