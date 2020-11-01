Bagyong Rolly: Super Typhoon Live Footages, Photos and Videos

Nov 1, 2020 Zeibiz News 0

Bagyong Rolly has made landfall and currently hammering parts of Bicol region. The super typhoon is expected to traverse the southern part of Luzon in the next 12 hours.

Bagyong Rolly: Super Typhoon Live Footages Photos and Videos

Bagyong Rolly has a maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 280 km/h. It is said to be the strongest typhoon in year 2020.

Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall is expected in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, here are the live footages, photos and videos of Bagyong Rolly shared by netizens online.

 

