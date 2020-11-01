Bagyong Rolly: Super Typhoon Live Footages, Photos and Videos

Bagyong Rolly has made landfall and currently hammering parts of Bicol region. The super typhoon is expected to traverse the southern part of Luzon in the next 12 hours.

Bagyong Rolly has a maximum sustained winds of 225 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 280 km/h. It is said to be the strongest typhoon in year 2020.

Catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall is expected in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, here are the live footages, photos and videos of Bagyong Rolly shared by netizens online.

WATCH: Situation inside a mall in Polangui, Albay. #RollyPH

(Video courtesy of Jeff Alcantara) | via @Jonah_writer pic.twitter.com/QKg5ieVw8Y — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) November 1, 2020

LOOK: Strong winds and rain felt in Sorsogon City this Sunday morning due to super typhoon #RollyPH | via @SayChiz pic.twitter.com/LMWfIcbxjb — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 31, 2020

#RollyPH WATCH: Heavy rains brought by Super Typhoon Rolly caused San Francisco River to overflow and flood several streets in Polangui, Albay. According to netizen St Saculo, the water came from a nearby dam and Mt. Masaraga. 📹 St Saculo/Facebook pic.twitter.com/tRxpWogj5Q — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) November 1, 2020

#RollyPH WATCH: Heavy rains and powerful winds in Ligao, Albay due to Super Typhoon Rolly. PAGASA says Rolly hit Tiwi, Albay at 7:20am, its second landfall after intensifying into a super typhoon. 📹 Eric Lozada More #RollyPH updates here: https://t.co/CFUE8XU1p2 pic.twitter.com/R0pJq4y8bf — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) November 1, 2020

Panginoon namin, please spare the lives of our people. Please protect us. 🙏🏻 #RollyPH https://t.co/QB2tg5Q6GT — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) November 1, 2020

