ABS-CBN News YouTube Channel Account Terminated?

The YouTube channel of ABS-CBN News seems terminated from the video sharing platform on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

It is not yet clear if the channel was terminated or temporality suspended from YouTube. Some believed that the channel was hacked.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN is currently working with YouTube to resolve the issue.

“We are currently investigating this and working closely with YouTube to resolve the problem. In the meantime, you can catch our livestreams and news reports on the Teleradyo channel. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” ABS-CBN News said in a statement.

ABS-CBN News has more than 10 million subscribers and it is one of the most viewed channel on YouTube.

