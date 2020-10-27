Ben Allen sings “Red Dirt Road” on The Voice Blind Auditions

Ben Allen sings “Red Dirt Road” on The Voice Season 19 Blind Auditions on Monday, October 26, 2020.

“You sounded like a record. so clean and clear,” said Gwen. “Your talking voice is really good. You’re gonna kill it until the finale,” said Kelly.

“I know what a great voice is so I turned for you,” said John.

Ben Allen choose to join Team Blake Shelton. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Ben Allen’s performance? Share your comments and views on the discussion box below.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.