Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC Unboxing and Review

The Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is a powerful budget-friendly phone designed for gamers and camera lovers. It is a high-performing device powered by Snapdragon 732G processor. It has a large screen display with 120hz refresh rate and a huge battery capacity of 5160mAh.

Poco X3 has an excellent performance with long battery life, smooth gaming graphics and amazing camera.

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP10,990 6GB/64GB PHP12,990 6GB/128GB.

