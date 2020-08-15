YouTube Star Emman Nimedez Passed Away

YouTube star Emman Nimedez has passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

His girlfriend Peachy Santos confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post:

Our beloved Emman Nimedez joined our Creator at 1:00am today, August 16, 2020, Sunday. He was with his family during the time of his passing at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Quezon City.

Our family is thankful to everyone who offered prayers and showed support.

Funeral details will be announced in the next days. We hope everyone will respect the family’s privacy to mourn the passing of Emman. Thank you.

Emman Nimedez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia several months ago. He undergo chemotherapy treatment. He was in critical condition on Friday and passed away on Sunday.