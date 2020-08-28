Realme C15 Unboxing, Review and Camera Test | 6000mAh Battery Budget Phone

Here is the unboxing, review and camera test video of the new budget phone Realme C15.

The Realme C15 is a powerful budget-friendly phone designed for gamers and camera lovers. It is a high-performing device powered by MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. It has a large screen display and a huge battery capacity of 6000mAh. C15 has an excellent performance with long battery life, smooth gaming graphics and amazing camera — it is the best budget phone for gamers and students who are enrolled in online class.

Realme C15 is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP6,990.

