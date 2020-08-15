Realme C11 Unboxing and Review

Here is the unboxing, review and camera test video of the new Realme C11!

The Realme C11 is a budget-friendly phone designed for youngsters who loves camera and gaming. A high-performing device at a very low price point makes Realme C11 a top choice for students who are enrolled in online class.

The Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. It has a large screen display and a huge battery capacity of 5000mAh.

Realme C11 is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP4,990.

