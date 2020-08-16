Huawei Nova 7 SE Unboxing, Review and Camera Test

Here is the unboxing and camera test video of the new Huawei Nova 7 SE!

The Huawei Nova 7 SE is a powerful device designed for camera lovers and gamers. Nova 7 SE’s 64MP Quad AI Camera is amazing that it can be used as a vlogging phone for aspiring vloggers.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE is powered by Kirin 820 processor and it’s capable of 5G network connectivity. It also has a large screen display and a huge battery capacity of 4000mAh.

Huawei Nova 7 SE is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP19,990.

