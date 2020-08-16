Huawei Nova 7 SE Unboxing, Review and Camera Test

Aug 16, 2020 Mirex Sebastian Technology 0

Post Views: 22


Here is the unboxing and camera test video of the new Huawei Nova 7 SE!

The Huawei Nova 7 SE is a powerful device designed for camera lovers and gamers. Nova 7 SE’s 64MP Quad AI Camera is amazing that it can be used as a vlogging phone for aspiring vloggers.

The Huawei Nova 7 SE is powered by Kirin 820 processor and it’s capable of 5G network connectivity. It also has a large screen display and a huge battery capacity of 4000mAh.

Huawei Nova 7 SE is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP19,990.

For more mobile phone reviews, unboxing and comparison, please subscribe to Zeibiz Youtube Channel.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Mirex Sebastian 5466 Articles
Head editor at Zeibiz covering topics on technology, entertainment and television. He's based in Philippines. Email | Twitter | Facebook 