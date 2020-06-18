Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Unboxing & Camera Test, Sample Photos & Videos

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is a gorgeous phone packed with heavy specs, huge battery and flagship-level quad camera setup.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G with 64MP high resolution camera shooter. It has an enormous battery capacity of 5020mAh.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP 13,990.

Below is the unboxing and camera test of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro.

