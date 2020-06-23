VIRAL VIDEO: J&T Express Handles Packages Like Garbage

Netizens slammed J&T Express Philippines after a video went viral showing how their employees handled their packages.

In the video, J&T Express employees are seen throwing thousands of parcels like a garbage at their delivery truck. Watch below.

After the video went viral on Facebook, many customers shared their experience with the courier company claiming that their packages are deformed and sometimes defective when they receive it.

Many are now afraid to do shopping online after watching the video.

What can you say about this issue? Share comments your thoughts below!