VIRAL: DJ Loonyo “Mass Testing” Comments Draws Flak from Netizens

Jun 3, 2020 Zeibiz Viral 0

Social media influencer DJ Loonyo receives criticisms from netizens for his comments about coronavirus mass testing.

In a livestream hosted by Kenjhons Serran, DJ Loonyo was asked his take on mass testing in the Philippines.

“I don’t know kung ano gagamitin nila sa mass testing. Pero kung ano man ang ipapainom nila, ipapagawa nila, that is a trial and error that’s why it’s mass testing. Kaya kawawa ‘yung mag-iintake. It’s not 100 percent proven. It shouldn’t be mandatory, it should be encouraged, depende na sa’yo kung gusto mong i-test ang sarili mo,” he said.

“But for me, why would you test me? I’m a human being, I will react kung ano yung ipapainom mo sa akin. Paano kung ‘yung ipapainom mo sa akin magrereact ng malala ‘yung katawan ko? I’m dead. Hindi ako naniniwala sa mass testing na yan,”  DJ Loonyo added.

Netizens quickly called out the attention of Loonyo for his wrong interpretation of the mass testing.

