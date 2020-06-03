VIRAL: DJ Loonyo “Mass Testing” Comments Draws Flak from Netizens

Social media influencer DJ Loonyo receives criticisms from netizens for his comments about coronavirus mass testing.

In a livestream hosted by Kenjhons Serran, DJ Loonyo was asked his take on mass testing in the Philippines.

“I don’t know kung ano gagamitin nila sa mass testing. Pero kung ano man ang ipapainom nila, ipapagawa nila, that is a trial and error that’s why it’s mass testing. Kaya kawawa ‘yung mag-iintake. It’s not 100 percent proven. It shouldn’t be mandatory, it should be encouraged, depende na sa’yo kung gusto mong i-test ang sarili mo,” he said. “But for me, why would you test me? I’m a human being, I will react kung ano yung ipapainom mo sa akin. Paano kung ‘yung ipapainom mo sa akin magrereact ng malala ‘yung katawan ko? I’m dead. Hindi ako naniniwala sa mass testing na yan,” DJ Loonyo added.

Can someone educate DJ Loonyo what mass testing is? He’s spreading misinformation about it and instilling fears among his followers. Bago ka magsayaw, mag research ka muna, libre google. 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #MassTestingNowPH pic.twitter.com/JBrbmOWVNZ — Coach Clarke, CPT (@CoachClarkiee) June 2, 2020

Netizens quickly called out the attention of Loonyo for his wrong interpretation of the mass testing.

DJ Loonyo just told all his followers that mass testing is trial and error and involves some sorta pill. Please educate yourself deeply before going on video again, thank you. #MassTestingPH #JunkAntiTerrorBill #NoToPoliceBrutality #NotoEJK — △lexander Diaz ♚ (@alexandermcdizz) June 3, 2020

DJ Loonyo said mass testing is trial and error hahahahaha BITCH DANCE CAREER MO YUNG TRIAL AND ERROR 😭😭😭😭😭 — rat davis (@onlyfangsz) June 2, 2020

DJ Loonyo… mass testing doesn't mean they are testing drugs on you. It is not a vaccine. WTF

They're testing you for the virus. You can't die with a swab. If you don't know what you are talking about, don't try to influence people to do stupid things like your anti-vaxx BS. — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) June 2, 2020

All the hours spent on social media and DJ Loonyo still does not know what mass testing means 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6VsDNiCxAt — Sarah Luzarraga 🌈 (@SarahLuzarraga) June 3, 2020

Seriously?? DJ Loonyo?? You literally don't know what mass testing is. You should have google it first before you speak up. pic.twitter.com/4Gh7kVyMtv — chel🌙 (@ellex911) June 2, 2020

