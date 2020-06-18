Realme 6 Unboxing and Camera Test, Sample Photos and Videos

The Realme 6 is one of the hottest selling smartphone today. Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with ARM G76 graphics that makes it as an ideal phone for gaming.

The Realme 6 has a 64MP Pro quad camera setup and has 4300mAh battery capacity. It’s now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP 13,990.

Below is the unboxing and camera test of Realme 6, watch.

