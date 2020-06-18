Realme 6 Unboxing and Camera Test, Sample Photos and Videos

Jun 18, 2020 Mirex Sebastian Technology 0

Post Views: 55


The Realme 6 is one of the hottest selling smartphone today. Realme 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processor with ARM G76 graphics that makes it as an ideal phone for gaming.

The Realme 6 has a 64MP Pro quad camera setup and has 4300mAh battery capacity. It’s now available in the Philippines for the price of PHP 13,990.

Below is the unboxing and camera test of Realme 6, watch.

For more mobile phone reviews, unboxing and comparison, please subscribe to Zeibiz Youtube Channel.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Mirex Sebastian 5464 Articles
Head editor at Zeibiz covering topics on technology, entertainment and television. He's based in Philippines. Email | Twitter | Facebook 