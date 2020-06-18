iPhone SE 2020 Unboxing & Camera Test, Sample Photos & Videos

Here’s the unboxing, hands-on, gaming test and camera test video of the new Apple iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 2020 is powered by APPLE A13 BIONIC processor with 4.7” Retina HD Display. It supports, 18W fast and QI wireless charging. It is equipped with Touch ID Sensor and has a IP67 rating with aluminum frame.

Prices in the Philippines: PHP26,490 64GB | PHP30,490 128GB | PHP36,490 256GB

This clip contains sample photos and videos taken from the Rear and Front cameras. Sample includes Close-up Shot, Portrait Bokeh, Macro Shot, Low Light, Daylight, Slow Motion and Time-lapse. Gaming test in with Mobile Legends.

For more mobile phone reviews, unboxing and comparison, please subscribe to Zeibiz Youtube Channel.