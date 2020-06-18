Huawei Nova 7i Unboxing & Camera Test, Sample Photos & Videos

Huawei Nova 7i is powered by Kirin 810 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is equipped with 16MP front camera and 48MP quad rear camera.

Nova 7i has a battery capacity of 4200 mAh and it supports the Huawei 40W SuperCharge technology.

Price in the Philippines is PHP13,990.

Here’s the Unboxing video and Camera Test of the latest midrange smartphone Huawei Nova 7i.

For more mobile phone reviews, unboxing and comparison, please subscribe to Zeibiz Youtube Channel.