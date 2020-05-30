Vavaeng Marangal “Michelle Fox” Kramer Ford Alleged Private Video Leaked Online?

May 30, 2020 Zeibiz Viral 0

Post Views: 412


An alleged private video of Vavaeng Marangal aka Michelle Fox with Kramer Ford surfaced online?

Model and vlogger Vavaeng Marangal also known as Michelle Fox, is now trending after an alleged private video of her with her boyfriend surfaced online. The said video has been shared on private groups on social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook.

It is not yet verified if Mr and Ms Marangal are the couple acting on the video.

Before her career as a vlogger, Vavaeng Marangal works as a model. Kramer Ford is her long time  boyfriend.

We at Zeibiz appeal to public not to spread the video and report the the video to be taken down.

What can you say about this issue? Share your views and opinion on the comment section below.


WRITE YOUR COMMENTS HERE!
About Zeibiz 103 Articles
Owner of zeibiz.com website.