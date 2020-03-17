WATCH: President Duterte Visits Valenzuela Checkpoint at 4AM

President Rodrigo Duterte visited the Valenzuela-Meycauayan boundary where commuters and motorists got stranded after the “enhanced community quarantine” took effect on Tuesday.

Watch the video below.

At 4am today, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte visited the Valenzuela-Meycauayan boundary along MacArthur Highway where commuters and motorists were stranded after the enhanced community quarantine took effect after midnight on Tuesday, GMA News' Jonathan Andal reported.This is the man who walks the talk. Veerus and all, I’ll side with this man no matter what those Ateneo de Manila brats and fault finders say. Swift and strong decision to contain COVID-19! Only the nitpickers and the fault finders expect perfection in times like this. As for us, we cooperate and help prevent our People from getting sick!Duterte, forever! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! 👊🏼🇵🇭🎥: Jonathan Andal Posted by Mon Cualoping on Monday, March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, President Duterte has placed the entire island of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Enhanced community quarantine” includes:

– strict home quarantine

– suspension of transportation

– provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated

– heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures

