The Voice Season 18 Live Recap & Videos March 9, 2020 Episode

The Voice Season 18 continue tonight with the Night 4 of the Blind Auditions, Tuesday, March 9, 2020.

The Blind Auditions continue tonight. Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas serves as coaches while Carson Daly as host.

Keep locked on this page, The Voice Season 18 recap and videos will be added below.

Performances:

Updating…

The Voice Season 18 airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8/7c only on NBC. The show is also available to watch via NBC’s official live streaming channel.

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.