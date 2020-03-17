Mandi Castillo sings “Asi Fue” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Spanish singer Mandi Castillo sings “Asi Fue” on The Voice Blind Auditions, Monday, March 16, 2020.

“Your voice is phenomenal,” said Nick Jonas. “You have a beautiful gift,” said Kelly Clarckson. “It’s a a magical performance,” said John Legend.

Mandi Castillo got four chair turns from the judges. She joins Team John Legend. Watch her performance on the video below.

