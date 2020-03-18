Kevin Durant Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kevin Durant has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Durant is among the four members of the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the team said in a news release Tuesday,” the team said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff. The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

