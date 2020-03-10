Jules sing “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” on The Voice Blind Auditions 2020

Jules sing “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” on The Voice Blind Auditions, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Jules joins Team Kelly. Watch her performance on the video below.

She’s only 15 years old but @heyjuleshere knows how to put her own spin on a song. 🎸 #TeamKelly #VoiceBlinds pic.twitter.com/o680a3h2yl — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 10, 2020

The Voice is a top rating singing competition aired on NBC. The show is based on the original The Voice of Holland. It aims to find currently unsigned singing talents ages 15 or above.

The winner is determined by television viewers through public voting. The winner will receive cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.