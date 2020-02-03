WATCH: Demi Lovato Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 54

Before the players stepped into the field, Demi Lovato honored America by singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 54.

Demi Lovato opened the Super Bowl 2020 “San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs” match by singing the The Star-Spangled Banner at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She joins the long list of super stars that performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and more.

Watch Demi Lovatos’s performance at the Super Bowl 54 on the video below.

What can you say about Lady Gaga’s performance? Share your thoughts and views on the comment section below.