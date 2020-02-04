Tyler Butler-Figueroa “What A Wonderful World” America’s Got Talent Champions Semifinals

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa performs a moving version of “What A Wonderful World” on America’s Got Talent: The Champions Semifinals, Monday, February 3, 2020.

“It was beautiful and emotional,” said Howie. “You play brilliantly. You could actually win this show,” said Simon.

Watch his full performance on the video below.

America’s Got Talent The Champions is a show that features variety of participants from across the Got Talent franchise – winners, finalists, live round participants, and other notable entries competing for the top prize of one million dollars.

Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon serves as judges while Terry Crews as host.