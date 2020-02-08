Pia Banga sings “The Power of Love” on The Voice Teens Philippines Auditions

Pia Banga sings her cover of “The Power of Love” on The Voice Teens Philippines Blind Auditions on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

“I would like to be part of your journey as professional singer,” said Lea. “You have power in your voice. Your talent speaks for yourself,” said apl de ap.

Pia Banga receive four chair turns from the judges. She choose to join Team Lea. Watch her performance on the video below.

Photo: ABS-CBN/The Voice Kids PH