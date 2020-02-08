Matt Reyes sings “Weak” on The Voice Teens Philippines Auditions

Matt Reyes sings his version of “Weak” on The Voice Teens Philippines Blind Auditions on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

“Your personality is overflowing,” said Lea. “You sings very smart and very tasteful,” said Sarah.

“The swag is so fearless,” said apl de ap.

Matt Reyes receive four chair turns from the judges. Watch his performance on the video below.

What can you say about Matt Reyes’ blind auditions on The Voice Teens Philippines? Share your thoughts and views on the comment section below.

Photo: ABS-CBN/The Voice Kids PH